Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $38.98 million and approximately $857,354.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00031890 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00242260 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.