Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $46.42 price target on Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHHBY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 921,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27. Roche has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $317.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

