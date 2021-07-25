British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTLCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,554. British Land has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

