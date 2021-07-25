$10.26 Million in Sales Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to announce $10.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.10 million and the highest is $10.42 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $49.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $49.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.92 million, with estimates ranging from $74.23 million to $81.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUNG. began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $195,237.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $40.20. 287,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -12.72. Pulmonx has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

