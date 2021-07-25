Function X (FX) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $66.40 million and $154,704.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,375.73 or 0.99988256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00051584 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009571 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 262,747,535 coins and its circulating supply is 249,722,017 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

