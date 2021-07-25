OKCash Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $1.80 million and $340,331.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,375.73 or 0.99988256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00051584 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009571 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,312,885 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

