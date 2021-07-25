Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMICY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Umicore to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:UMICY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. 11,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,429. Umicore has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

