$146.22 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will announce $146.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.60 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $99.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $612.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.18 million to $616.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $811.63 million, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $835.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,787 shares of company stock worth $87,678,023 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,246. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.14 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $117.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

