Brokerages Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report $125.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.62 million and the highest is $129.93 million. ATN International posted sales of $109.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $568.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.47 million to $608.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $746.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ATNI traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,803. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37. ATN International has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $694.59 million, a PE ratio of -67.12 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 31.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.