Sentinel Market Cap Reaches $61.60 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $61.60 million and $91,391.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,262,763,403 coins and its circulating supply is 3,510,098,667 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

