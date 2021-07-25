Standard Protocol Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $110,627.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00119612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00137604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,420.50 or 0.99881866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00862634 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,712 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

