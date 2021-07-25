Warp Finance (WARP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $403,389.46

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $86.30 or 0.00250441 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $403,389.46 and $322.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

