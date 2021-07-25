Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

OCDGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

