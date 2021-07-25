Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $124.53 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.53.
NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
NBIX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.52. 644,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.16. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
