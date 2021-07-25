Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $124.53 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.53.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NBIX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.52. 644,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.16. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

