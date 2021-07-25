$2.96 EPS Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce earnings per share of $2.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.21 and the lowest is $2.71. Chubb posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 628.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $11.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. increased their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.90. 1,340,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.98. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

