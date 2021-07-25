Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ZIX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 367,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. ZIX has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $412.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. On average, analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIX by 160.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 318,051 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 116.3% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 488,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 262,700 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the first quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 334.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 179,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

