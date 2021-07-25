Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.88.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 355,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.