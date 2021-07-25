Clarity Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. 48,659,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,159,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $323.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

