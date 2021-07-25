NuBits Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuBits has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $2.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

