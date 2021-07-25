PolySwarm (NCT) Market Capitalization Tops $8.25 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $37,324.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 43.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

