$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.45. 148,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

