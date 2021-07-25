$0.96 EPS Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $89.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,170,000 after buying an additional 893,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after buying an additional 447,419 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

