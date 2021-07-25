PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,146,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.6% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.92. 1,156,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,412. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

