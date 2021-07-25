Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.50 ($33.91).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULE. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock traded up GBX 800 ($10.45) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,270 ($42.72). The company had a trading volume of 953,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,165. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a one year high of GBX 3,330 ($43.51). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,220.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

