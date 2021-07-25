FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FLIDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Danske raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLIDY remained flat at $$3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.79 million for the quarter.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.