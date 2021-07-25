Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.42. 122,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,438. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 265.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $26,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,202 shares of company stock valued at $61,165,402 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

