Expanse Hits Market Cap of $796,354.10 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $796,354.10 and $1,301.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,429.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.23 or 0.06248175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.20 or 0.01293054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00362835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00137997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.00 or 0.00618647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00367915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00282459 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

