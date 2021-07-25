Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 906,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

