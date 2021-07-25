Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,007. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $176.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,722 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.