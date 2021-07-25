BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives C$10.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BB shares. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,986. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.43. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.1686444 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

