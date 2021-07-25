19,229 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 24.4% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 73.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

BAC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 48,659,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,159,400. The stock has a market cap of $323.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

