Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $958.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report sales of $958.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $924.91 million to $991.00 million. Hub Group reported sales of $779.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 132,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,751. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.