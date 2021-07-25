Elysian (ELY) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $158,299.97 and $486,162.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

