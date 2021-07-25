Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post sales of $369.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.80 million and the highest is $375.50 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $142.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 788,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

