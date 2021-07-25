BitcoinHD (BHD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $896,597.00

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $10.10 million and $896,597.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00004822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00139351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,424.42 or 0.99974598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.86 or 0.00865037 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

