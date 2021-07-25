Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,470 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $241,988,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,894,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,526,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

