Spectrecoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00051839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002599 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00031777 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00243932 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034193 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSPECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.