Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Tops $3.53 on Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 103.6% higher against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00010261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00047753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.62 or 0.00819382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,404,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,230,758 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

