Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 48.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKCC. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,795. The company has a market capitalization of $290.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

