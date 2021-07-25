Brokerages Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

BFS traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.69. 13,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,377. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $4,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

