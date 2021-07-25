DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $638,919.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $178.95 or 0.00520657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00047753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.62 or 0.00819382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About DiFy.Finance

DiFy.Finance (CRYPTO:YFIII) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official website for DiFy.Finance is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

DiFy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DiFy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DiFy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

