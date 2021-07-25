Peony Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $31,726.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00051839 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000733 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000131 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 13,275,895 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

