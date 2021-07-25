Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

VXRT stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 4,452,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,273. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $995.28 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,840. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 202,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vaxart by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vaxart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

