Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.79. 5,015,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,779. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

