Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,270 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,933. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

