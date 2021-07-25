-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.64). Viad reported earnings of ($2.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Viad by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Viad by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 509,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in Viad during the 1st quarter worth $5,843,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the 1st quarter worth $614,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 119,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,451. Viad has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

