Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million.

Several analysts have commented on SMSI shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. 285,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.82 million, a P/E ratio of -189.27 and a beta of 0.74. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.28.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

