IONChain (IONC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $144,057.87

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $144,057.87 and approximately $2,786.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00047843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.00818151 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

