Rocket Pool Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.49 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $114.49 million and approximately $304,639.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $11.14 or 0.00032345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00047843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.00818151 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

