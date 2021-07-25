Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,189 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 72.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

VZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,894,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,526,525. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

